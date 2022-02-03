Metaverse carnival will not replace traditional Vincymas- Carlos James

According to Carlos James, Minister of Tourism and Culture, carnival in the metaverse is not to replace the traditional and existing Vincy Mas product but to have an additional platform where the creatives can earn extra income by exporting their talent globally.

Minister james said with conversations surrounding emerging technology and promoting vincy mas using online platforms, local artist calvert jones will be appointed as an advisor who will advise the ministry of culture and the cdc on an approach to take svg’s culture globally using technology through the metaverse.

The tourism and culture minister said ever since he has spoken about the possibility of using the metaverse for Vincy Mas his ministry has been getting phone calls from international organisations showing interest in a partnership.

Urging persons to be more open minded about the metaverse concept james said it has serious revenue potential for the country.

