The myHAZ-VCT app, is a new app that was developed to help with the observation of all types of hazards in SVG and for citizens to share information about these phenomena with the National Emergency Organisation (NEMO).

Persons are encouraged to make use of the app and become a citizen scientist by capturing any hazards and upload a photo or video for verification by the National Emergency Organisation (NEMO). The UWI Seismic Research Centre will also benefit from the information gathered.

UWI Research Assistant, Omari Graham demonstrates how to use myHAZ-VCT app.

