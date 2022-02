The SVG Teachers Union has investigated reports of fleas infestation at two top schools housed in temporary structures at the decommissioned ET Joshua Airport.

President of the SVGTU Oswald Robinson told SVGTV News via a telephone interview that they have seen first hand where students are being affected by the fleas and is calling on the Ministry of Education to deal with the matter urgently.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...