Less than a month after Minister of Tourism and Culture Carlos James said that they are exploring the possibility of SVG becoming the first country in the Caribbean to host carnival in the Metaverse, the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) at a news conference  yesterday outlined plans for the continuation of the traditional form of Vincy Mas this year.

