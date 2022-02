Approval to have private events for Vincy Mas 2022 outside of what the Carnival Development Corporation- CDC has control of will be largely dependent on proper policing.

This is according to Minister of Tourism and Culture Carlos James who also addressed the CDC’s news conference on Tuesday.

Minister James said the safety of all patrons for Vincy Mas 2022 is of paramount importance and the CDC and the government will ensure that everything is in place for a safe festival.

