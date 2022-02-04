Vincy mas and the creative

The absence of Vincy mas for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to many artistes and other creatives dropping out from the art form and resorting to other occupations.

This is according to chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation, Ricardo Adams, who at the time was addressing a news conference on Tuesday on plans for the hosting of Vincy mas this year in a safe environment.

Adams said at this point there is limited opportunity for the youths in the creative space.

Vincentian International soca artist Gamal “Skinny Fabulous” Doyle thanked the CDC for engaging the cabinet to have Vincy mas this year.

Doyle further gave his views on the protocols for carnival this year specifically on the issues of vaccination and booster shots.

