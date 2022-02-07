Black history should be all year

Not enough is being done to teach the youth about the achievements of black people or to preserve the historical impact they have made.

This is according to member of the Jamaican/Canadian Rastafarian community Dwight Anderson better known as Bongo Freeman who is on the ground here and recently handed over seeds to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Anderson told SVGTV News that black history should not just be celebrated for a month but all year round.

Black History month is observed this year under the theme “Black Health and Wellness”, paying homage to medical scholars and health care providers who have been on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another member of the Jamaican/Canadian Khadhiro Anderson said black history is worth more than a month’s celebration.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...