Marion house making an impact on the lives of the vulnerable in SVG

More than Two thousand youths have reportedly passed through the Marion House having completed programmes offered by the non governmental agency.

Director of Marion House Jeannie Ollivierre said that she is pleased with the output as many of the graduates have put to good use the opportunities afforded to them to make positive contributions to the society.

Ollivierre added that they continue to make an impact in the lives of those who are vulnerable which is needed at this time giving some of the challenges being faced.

This week another batch of students who completed various life skills training programmes will graduate from the Marion House.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...