Preparatory work for quarry project in Richmond continues

The preparatory work for the quarry project in Richmond continues apace as trees and silt were being removed Friday from the top of the mountain by a hymac operator.

Reports are that the 150 acres of land which is almost the entire mountain will be mined for the next 30 years.

The Richmond Vale Academy is opposite the quarry project site and director of the academy Stina herberg said that her main concern is that an environmental impact assessment should have been carried out before the project gets started.

A meeting was held Thursday with farmers and other residents who would be impacted by the quarry project. Herberg and some of the affected farmers shared their thoughts on the meeting and how they will be impacted by the project.

A resident from Fitzhughes said that he is not against any project but since Fitzhughes is close to Richmond, they would also like to know if they will be impacted by the quarry project.

Mining at the quarry project being undertaken by Rayneau, a St.Lucian company is expected to start in about six to 8 months time.

