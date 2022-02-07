Quarry project is not a yesterday thing says PM

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that the quarry project being undertaken in Richmond, North Leeward is needed for the local construction industry, the state and the private sector, noting that the country for a while has been having a shortage of quarry materials.

The prime minister was speaking on the matter on Star radio Friday morning as concerns have been expressed by residents that the government did not communicate to them any information about the project

Prime Minister Gonsalves further noted that the quarry project that is to be undertaken in North Leeward is not a yesterday thing.

Dr. Gonsalves said though he was not present at the consultation meeting Thursday with the farmers, he has been advised that 12 farmers from the area will be affected by the project and they will be compensated for their produce.

