Richmond quarry project- affected farmers to be relocated, compensated

Parliamentary representative for the constituency of North Leeward, Carlos James in an interview with NBC radio said the chief surveyor chaired a meeting Thursday with farmers, both formal and informal along with others living in the area and that it was a very engaging meeting.

James said a number of topics were covered including the possibility of relocating some of the farmers to more suitable locations around the area and compensation for farmers who would have already started replanting crops.

Minister James said the residents present at the meeting made it clear that though they are not against the project, they expected proper dialogue to take place and to ensure that the necessary measures are in place for compensation.

