Grieving mother seeks answers over son’s death

The police have launched an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Arnos Vale which left Ronaldo Hamilton, a 23 year old labourer of Stubbs dead and his grieving mother, Rosie Hamilton, is seeking answers over her son’s death as she recounted her last conversation with her son before he was gunned down outside of her workplace on Saturday.

Hamilton, who had her niece and nephew by her side at her home as support for the interview with our news team is pleading with persons with information to reach out to provide answers as they need closure.

In a heart wrenching video clip circulating on social media, his mother was seen over his lifeless body shouting in agony, “that’s my son! That’s my son!”.

The heartbroken mother expressed the pain she feels over the loss of her son and lends some crucial advice to other youngsters.

The police say preliminary investigation revealed that on Saturday, February 5th, 2022, at about 2:30 pm, some unknown person(s) with malice aforethought caused the death of the deceased by shooting him to his head with a gun.

The police are asking that persons with information that can assist with the investigation to contact the assistant commissioner of police in charge of crimes at telephone number 1-784-456-1339; the officer-in-charge of the criminal investigations department at 1784-456-1810; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with. The police say all information received would be treated confidentially.

