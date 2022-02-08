Mother speaks on son’s Cjea Weekes motorcycle accident, PM promises to get to the bottom of accident

18 year old motorcyclist Cjea Weekes who sustained paralysing injuries reportedly during a police chase last Wednesday died on Sunday February 6th 2022 at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

His mother is speaking out and claims her son’s death is as a result of police recklessness.

On Hot 97 Monday morning, the grieving mother related what her son told her about the police chase that reportedly started between Campden Park and Questelles, and resulted in the accident in Vermont.

The mother noted that her son did not have his motorcycle permit on him and was afraid of the police hence the reason why he might have tried to get away from them.

Weekes said she still cannot come to grips with the death of her beloved son who would have been celebrating his 19th birthday next week.

Mother’s version of accident differs from that of police- COP

Commissioner of Police Colin John told SVGTV News that he has been hearing different versions of the accident including that of the mother, which differs from that of his officers.

John said an investigation has been launched and so far eye witnesses have corroborated what his officers have reported.

PM promises to get to the bottom of Cjea Weekes accident

Commenting on the matter on radio yesterday Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he is saddened by the death of the 18 year old.

PM Gonsalves said that he would like the truth to come out as it is important, noting that he got reports from the police and the mother of Weekes.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out on Weekes body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

