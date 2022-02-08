Residents now resettling in the community of Fitz Hughes

Six months after residents of Fitz Hughes moved back home into their community after being displaced by the volcanic eruption in April 2021, life has gone back to normalcy as was observed on a recent visit by our news team to the small leeward community.

One resident explained how he feels to be back in the community rising from the ash.

Our news team also caught up with a few other residents who shared how life has been going and what they would like to see happening in their community going forward.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...