School commences at Richmond Vale Academy

After months of closure due to the eruption of La Soufriere volcano, the Richmond Vale Academy has resumed operation including classes for students in different programmes.

There are three groups of students doing programmes focusing on climate change and how its impacts locally can be mitigated.

Head of the academy Stina Herberg said after a long break they are off to a good start with international and local students.

One of the students, Aryia Hamilton is from Clare Valley, who became unemployed due to COVID-19 . She said the programme is a great opportunity to expand her knowledge and make use of her time wisely.

Another student from Europe said that climate change is an interesting topic and she would like to make a difference in SVG.

The Richmond Vale Academy is expected to expand its programmes to more students in the future.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...