First shipment of SVG medicinal cannabis arrived in Germany, more shipment to be granted

The first shipment of 110 pounds of medicinal cannabis out of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines arrived in Germany this week. The shipment which left on January 18, 2022, went through rigorous inspections and testing. Chief Executive Officer of the SVG Medicinal Cannabis Authority (SVG MCA), Dr. Jerrol Thompson said he is satisfied with the Caribbean Cannabis Company, which was issued the certificate to export.

Dr. Thompson said that more licenses are expected to be granted and more medical cannabis is expected to be exported soon.

Dr. Thompson said that the local cannabis cultivators are also benefiting from the shipments.

Dr. Thompson said the medicinal cannabis authority has been working feverishly to get everything streamlined for the legal export of cannabis.

The MCA CEO expressed gratitude for the support provided by key stakeholders such as the AIA, Customs and Excise Department, Invest SVG, the Ministries of Finance and Agriculture and other agencies.

