Rochard Ballah reappointed as senator

Rochard Ballah has been re-appointed as a government senator with Rene Baptiste’s appointment revoked.

Ballah was sworn in yesterday by Governor General Dame Susan Dougan.

The senator who will also serve in the capacity as parliamentary secretary in the office of the prime minister with responsibility for information took the oath of office, allegiance and secrecy in the presence of other government officials.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves congratulated Ballah on his reappointment, noting that he had to ensure he was reinstated as he will be on official travel overseas with him.

