SVG calypso fraternity mourning the death of two great calypsonians

The calypso fraternity in St Vincent and the Grenadines is mourning the death of two great calypsonians who made tremendous contributions to the art form.

Former President of the Calypsonian Association Basil “Bung Sukano” Cato who also served as President of the SVG Football Association died on Friday February 4th 2022..

Another outstanding calypsonian Francis “Sir D “ Mayers died on Wednesday February 2nd 2022. Sir D was known for his big hit in 1992, a song called “Woman Gone, Woman Dey”.

President of the SVG Calypsonian Association Earl “Cabba ” Bennett said that they are saddened by the death of the two calypsonians who contributed greatly to the artform. He used the opportunity to express condolences to their family and friends.

Bennett further shared some fond memories of the former president of the calypsonian association Bung Sukano

Bennette also shared his experiences with the late Francis “Sir D” Mayers.

