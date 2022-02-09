The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) in a news release expressed condolences to the family and friends of calypsonian and calypso administrator, Basil ‘Bung Sukarno’ Cato who passed away in the United states last weekend.

The CDC said that Cato was deeply committed to the overall development of calypsonians, the calypso component and was a keen practitioner of this artform, a feature of which was his commanding stage presence and gifted personality.

The association said as president of the SVG Calypsonians Association (SVGCA) Cato served as a member of the then Carnival Development Committee (CDC) and during his tenure he spearheaded the initiative to have the Royal SVG Police Force band accompanying the national finals of the Calypso Monarch Competition.

CDC further added that ‘Bung Sukarno’ rock composition remains one of the all time favorites which took him to the soca monarch finals in 1997. He was also part of the national calypso monarch finals in 1999.

Tributes to late calypsonians

Artiste and chairman of the Nine Morning Committee Orande Bowmani Charles also paid tribute to the late calypsonians and extended condolences to their family, friends and fans. Bomani who remixed the late Sir D’s 1992 big hit in 2002 shared his experience working together with him.

Mp for East Kingstown and former player with team SVG Fitzgerald Bramble also shared fond memories of Bung SUkarno and Sir D.

