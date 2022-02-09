Two dead, one hospitalized after accident at construction site

Two persons are now dead and one injured in an unfortunate twist of fate on their job site at the St.Vincent Distillery LTD or rum factory in Mt Bentick bay, Georgetown.

Reports are that at approximately 1:45pm on Monday February 7th 2022, a wall that was erected at the factory collapsed on 44 year old Delarno “Scrappie” Spencer and Maxwell Seales who were at the time working on a construction project in the vicinity with Fraser construction.

Cameron Moore, who also sustained injuries to his head and pelvis was rushed to the nearby Georgetown Medical Complex.

Yesterday our news team caught up with a nearby business operator who recounted what he saw.

Another person who asked to remain off camera, told our news team that she was on her porch at the time of the accident without realizing the magnitude of the incident. She recalled hearing a noise, then feeling her home shaking which led her to believe one of the larger cables nearby had burst, but it was not until another family member went to the back of the house they learnt about the unfortunate incident.

While expressing his condolences to the family members of the deceased, Ebenezer Crichton told our news team that he is saddened by what happened as both men would usually stop by to support his small business.

He also mentioned some ways in which such incidents could be avoided.

