CDC appoints Ms. SVG 2011 as new chairperson of Beauty Shows Committee

Miss SVG 2011 Aviar Charles has been appointed as the new chairperson of the beauty shows committee.

In an interview with SVGTV News, Charles gave us a background story on how she got to this point and how she feels about assuming the new position.

Charles said she looks at her new position as an opportunity to grow as an individual and with the support of her committee to enhance the Miss SVG Pageant

The new chair of the CDC Beauty Shows Committee used the opportunity to lend some advice to young women across SVG to be courageous and pursue their dreams without fear or worry about criticism from the public.

