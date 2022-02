Members of the Public Service Union who lost their job as a result of the government’s vaccination mandate are receiving financial support from the union.

This has been outlined by President of the PSU, Elroy Boucher .

Boucher noted that as a trade union, the Public Service Union is responsible for assisting its members in critical times but unfortunately they would not be able to carry on providing financial support for an extended period of time due to a lack of resources.

