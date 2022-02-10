Richmond quarry project: ‘its not disrespect but an error’ – PM

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves admits that his government erred in not consulting with farmers prior to starting the quarry project in Richmond, but said that it was not meant to be disrespectful.

The prime minister said that while many support the project, officials from the various ministries should have met with the residents prior.

Minister of Urban Development, Julian Francis and Minister of Tourism will be hosting a news conference today to provide further details on the Richmond quarry project.

