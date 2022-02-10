Trafficking in persons in SVG to be investigated

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he has been made aware of trafficking in persons taking place in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which has to stop before it becomes a bigger issue.

On radio, the prime minister said the trafficking in persons unit of the RSVG Police Force has been asked to get involved in the matter.

According to the prime minister, reports are that women are being hired to do babysitting jobs in the United Kingdom illegally.

The prime minister lamented the fact that SVG remains one of the few countries where citizens do not require a visa to travel to the UK and he would love for it to continue that way. He said that the promises that are being made to the women being recruited do not have their interest at heart and that they could be hurting themselves and the country.

The prime minister said that the labour department has provided information on trafficking in persons and urged citizens to take heed. PM Gonsalves noted that the police will be investigating the matter as they already know who the people involved are.

