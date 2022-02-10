Williams to take on Robinson for the lead position of the SVGTU

PRO of the group Rise Hairouna and President of the SVG Teacher’s Union South Leeward branch, Nikeisha Williams, will be coming against Oswald Robinson for the lead position of the SVGTU in the election scheduled for Tuesday February 22nd and Wednesday, 23rd February 2022.

Williams who has been a teacher for 20 years and a member of the teachers union for over 10 years told SVGTV News in a telephone interview that she is confident she will be elected as president, noting that she has a lot of plans to take the union forward.

Williams said she plans to implement new policies where teachers can get small loans from the union. She also hopes to show teachers who are reluctant to join the union that there is more to the union than always engaging in battles with the government.

Williams also spoke about the work that she has been involved with in assisting teachers who have been impacted by the government’s vaccination policy.

Williams said she is committed to work in the best interest of all teachers.

Nicole Martindale-Snagg will be taking on Vanrick Williams for the vice president position. The candidates nominated for the other positions of theSVGTU are unopposed.

