200,000 in compensation for quarry affected farmers

Over two hundred thousand EC dollars are expected to be paid out in compensation for farmers who will be affected by the Richmond quarry project.

This is according to Minister of Urban Development Julian Francis who at a news conference yesterday said the figure is based on the preliminary evaluation and that person’s will be compensated for crops not lands.

According to Minister Francis upon completion of the evaluation more persons have been included to receive compensation and the next step is to meet with the affected farmers.

The Saint Lucian company Rayneau will be leasing 58 acres of land for 30 years to operate the Richmond stone quarry. And according to minister Francis, the main aspect of the project will commence in about a month’s time.

