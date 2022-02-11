Classroom ceiling collapsed at KTI

A classroom ceiling at the Kingstown Technical Institute collapsed yesterday while class was reportedly in session causing panic amongst those present and quickly drew attention across social media platforms.

In an interview with SVGTV News, Industrial Relations Officer of the St. Vincent Teacher’s Union Andrew John said what happened yesterday highlights the urgent attention that the institution requires as persons lives are at risk.

Despite the condition of the institute, John said that they are thankful no one was injured.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...