Quarry project will not encroach on Richmond beach – Francis

Minister Francis said the Richmond quarry project is an investment of 30 million dollars which was carefully sorted out noting that the area identified for the project is on government lands.

He also gave the assurance that the Richmond beach will not be impacted in a negative way even through the pier will be built on a section of the water front south of the river mouth.

Minister Francis said that all expenses will be covered by the company carrying out the quarry project and that the government will receive 12-thousand dollars yearly for the lease.

Minister Francis said the quarry project is a worth while project noting that some sacrifices have to be made for development to take place.

Francis said the Rayneau company will receive tax concessions on importation of needed equipment for the project.

