Decrease in motor vehicle accidents in 2021

The traffic department of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has recorded a decrease in motor vehicle accidents last year compared to 2020.

Second in charge of the traffic department Assistant Superintendent Parnel Browne told SVGTV News that the plans set out last year contributed to a reduction of over 100 motor vehicle accidents.

ASP Browne said there was also a notable decrease in the number of tickets issued by the department last year for motorists who broke traffic rules.

The assistant superintendent of police commended his colleagues in the traffic department for a job well done in 2021.

