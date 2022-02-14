Francis apologises to quarry affected persons in Richmond

Minister of Urban Development Julian Francis has apologised to persons in North Leeward who will be affected by the Richmond quarry project.

A number of persons have expressed that the government dropped the ball by not consulting properly with the residents, especially those who will be affected directly by the project. Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has already admitted that they erred and at a news conference on Thursday Francis said he also has to take some of the blame for how the evaluation process was handled.

Francis also rubbished claims that the government was being disrespectful to the affected farmers.

The government mp lambasted persons whom he said were poking fire on the project, including members of the opposition.

