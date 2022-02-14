SVG Conservation Fund offering small grants to civil society organisations

Civil society organisations in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, will have the opportunity to implement projects and programmes that will solve ongoing environmental and sustainable livelihood challenges.

This will be done through the SVG Conservation Fund. Project Officer with the SVG Conservation Fund Alanda Moses told SVGTV News applicants are expected to go through a training program and upon completion they will be qualify for a SVGCF small grant.

Moses said after the volcanic eruption they have provided financial assistance to a number of organisations under the volcanic recovery grant amounting to EC$ 534,000.

The project coordinator said since the establishment of the SVG Conservation Fund in 2019 they have been doing their part to protect and preserve SVG’s biodiversity and environment.

