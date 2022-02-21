79 persons remain in government shelters

Ten months on since the eruption of La Soufriere volcano seventy nine (79) persons remained in emergency shelters; 23 from North Leeward and 56 from North Windward.

Speaking on NBC radio Face to Face programme on Wednesday Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel said that the government is doing its best to ensure that these persons get back to the comfort of their homes.

Minister Daniel also noted that there are 46 families who are in the care of the Ministry of National Mobilisation with over 200 persons in rented apartments.

The acting prime minister said that there are some persons who remain in shelter who are of the opinion that they will be getting new houses but he noted that only persons whose homes are located in areas already deemed not fit for living will be accommodated for which is about 68 persons.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...