Boucher leadership position in PSU not challenged

Not being challenged for the leadership position of the SVG Public Service Union, Elroy Boucher said that he takes it as an indication by the membership that he is doing a very good job.

Boucher told SVGTV News in a telephone interview that he is a servant of the people and the members of the PSU.

Boucher said with the challenges facing public servants and the people of SVG it requires strong leadership in all the unions.

The PSU president used the opportunity to speak about the members of the PSU who were impacted by the government’s vaccination policy noting that the leadership of the union continues to work on their behalf to ensure the best outcome.

The PSU election will take place on Wednesday April 6th and Thursday April 7th 2022. Voting will take place at members’ workplace and at the union’s headquarters.

Along with Boucher there are others who will be contesting the upcoming PSU elections unopposed. They are Second Vice President Lanique Providence, Assistant Secretary Desrita Gilkes boucher, Treasurer Gary Lewis and Grievance Officer Kathleen Nanthon Davis.

The positions that are being challenged are general secretary, women’s chair and first vice president.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...