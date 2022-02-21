Cummings raises concerns over quarry project

Opposition member of parliament for West Kingstown and trained engineer Daniel Cummings has raised multiple concerns on the proposed quarry project in Richmond, North Leeward.

Speaking on the issue on a radio programme recently, Cummings highlighted a number of issues which he said would arise as a result of the project and encouraged persons to visit the site to make their own personal assessments.

The opposition mp also questioned the government’s intention noting that no mention of the quarry project was made in the recent budget exercise.

Cummings said the project has the potential to affect many residents in their homes and schools.

The Richmond quarry project is being undertaken by the St.Lucian company Rayneau Construction Limited which has leasehold for 30 years and will reportedly make an investment of 30 million dollars in the first instance. Over time the project is expected to provide employment for up to 250 persons.

