North Leeward people were hoodwink – Patel

Former parliamentary representative for North Leeward, Roland ‘Patel’ Matthews is displeased with the operations of a quarry project at Richmond.

Speaking at the NDP’s 42nd convention on February 13th, Matthews who lost the North Leeward seat in the 2020 general election to ULP’s Carlos James outlined the plans the NDP had for North Leeward, stating that the ULP administration hoodwinked the North Leeward residents.

Matthews, like other speakers at the convention told supporters that they are the majority party, but went further to challenge the party to act like the majority.

