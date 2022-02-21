SVG’s first female music producer making strides

Colette Myers, St. Vincent’s first female music producer is making a name for herself as she steps out from behind the scenes.

The Buccament Bay resident, says that her passion for music began as an infant however, it was only in 2019 that she decided to dive into the industry professionally and although her vision for her brand was distorted as a result of the pandemic, she continues to push forward.

Myers, who goes by the creative name ‘Colette Shun’ is also an artiste and shared with us a verse from one of her songs.

Although she has pursued a career in administration for over a decade, Myers continues to make time for music as it’s a passion that she would never allow to die and also believes in diversifying one’s income.

Myers also spoke of the trials she has faced in the industry over the years as a female and encouraged other young women who might be looking to step into the music industry to get to know the legal aspect of the industry to avoid selling themselves short.

