President of SVG Teachers Union Oswald Robinson remains confident that the union will win its ongoing case against the government for its vaccination policy which resulted in a number of teachers losing their jobs for not taking the jab.

Robinson told SVGTU News their legal team presented a solid case on their behalf.

Robinson said they are eagerly awaiting the ruling on Monday February 21st.

