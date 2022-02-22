Robinson confident he will retain the leadership position of the SVGTU

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union will hold its general election this week for a new executive which will run the affairs of the union for the 2022-2024 biennium

Oswald Robinson, who is being challenged by Nikeisha Williams for the leadership position, told SVGTV News in a telephone interview that it is important for all members of the union to exercise their rights by voting for an executive they think will be fit to tackle the challenges ahead.

Outlining the different stations where members can cast vote Robinson asked that the procedure be done in a responsible and mature way.

Robinson said he is confident that he will retain the leadership position of the SVGTU .

The vice president position is expected to be keenly contested between Nicole Martindale-Snagg and Vanrick Williams. The nominees for the other positions on the executive are unopposed.

