VINLEC goes paperless

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Electricity Company-VINLEC is going paperless.

VINLEC who has been in operation for over 60 years has made the decision to go paperless after having to provide over forty-five thousand paper bills on a monthly basis.

Electricity consumers would now receive their bills via an email address of their choice. Customer service manager Stanley Harris said the move is not only an environmental plus but also a matter of convenience to all of its customers.

Harris said that the company anticipates an initial worry from older consumers, however he noted that there will be measures put in place for the elderly who do not have access to smart devices or trusted help.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...