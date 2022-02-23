Bailey bridges for North Windward

Deputy Prime Minister and MP for North Windward Montgomery Daniel said that things are being put in place for the importation of three bailey bridges for the North Windward area.

Internet photo Bailey bridge

Speaking on radio last week Minister Daniel said Bailey bridges will be placed at river crossings in Overland, Noel and London by August.

Minister Daniel said that the bridges are expected to address the issues of stranded pedestrians and motorists when these rivers are in flow as a result of heavy rains.

The MP further noted that through a project by the Caribbean Development Bank-CDB consultancy work is being done on permanent bridges at some of these areas north of the Dry River.

Minister Daniel said of the 21 river crossings in North Windward at least 8 will be tackled by the government by the end of this year..









Stranded pedestrians and motorists at overland river as a result of heavy rains

