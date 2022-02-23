Government making reckless decisions – Dr. Friday

Opposition leader Dr Godwin Friday claims the government has made a reckless decision in regards to the Richmond quarry project

Airing his views on the project on the NDP’s New Times radio programme, Dr f\Friday described the government’s approval of the project and the seemingly lack of consideration for the affected residents as downright reckless.

The opposition leader said the government is going about the project the wrong way and that with such projects, the government should act as a medium between all involved parties in an effort to find common ground which he said unfortunately, has not been happening.

Dr. Friday again called on the government to do the right thing in relation to the project noting that environmental impact assessment (EIA) needs to be done instead of relying on what the developer or the company carrying out the project has to say.

