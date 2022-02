On radio on Sunday Prime Minister Gonsalves said Vincy Mas 2022 is still not guaranteed, however persons should still prepare.

The prime minister reiterated that there has to be a balance, noting that we are still in a pandemic.

PM Gonsalves added that while some persons are for carnival, others are against it, however he noted that the country needs to go back to normal times.

