Become aware of Black History Month

This month is being celebrated as black history globally.

In an interview with SVGTV TV News, local historian Dr. Adrian Fraser said while the celebration here was low keyed, he is encouraging all Vincentians to get to know the significance of Black History Month.

Dr. Fraser said there are prominent people locally who have made an impact on the country and their work needs to be highlighted to be known by everyone, especially the younger generation.

Dr. Fraser said that more should be done in February-Black History Month to make people more aware of who they are as a people

