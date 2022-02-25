New transportation for school children

Cabinet has approved the purchase of two new school buses to transport children to school.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel on radio this week acknowledged that the fleet of school buses in the government system is ageing and that they are also looking into adding more to the fleet within the next year.

Daniel said the ministry has received numerous reports on the misuse of government owned school buses and that they would no longer be accepting poor excuses for the misuse.

Minister Daniel said the police have also been asked to step in and assist the ministry in identifying and controlling the mismanagement of school buses which are property of the government.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...