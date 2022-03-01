Dr Friday views on Russia-Ukraine crisis

The termination of the programmes for Vincentian students who are studying in Russia is the first stance the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines can take to show that it disagrees with the action of Russia against Ukraine.

This comes from Opposition Leader Dr Godwin Friday who on radio yesterday morning said the government of SVG should not sit on the fence on the situation but to make its position known clearly.

Dr Friday said countries all over the world have denounced the action of Russia except SVG.

The opposition leader used the opportunity to condemn the attack Russia is perpetrating against a sovereign nation.

Dr Friday said that the cost of the Russian Ukraine invasion is very high especially to the international economic system which will be greatly affected.

On radio on Friday Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said that he had written a private letter to the Russian president but he did not disclose the content. On radio yesterday, the opposition leader said the prime minister owes it to the people to disclose its content.

