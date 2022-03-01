PM discuss letter to Russia’s President

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on radio yesterday shed some light on his “private letter” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister who spoke about the letter on Friday has been criticized for choosing not to disclose its content.

Speaking on the matter on radio, PM Gonsalves noted that he already made it clear that the letter was private because he does not always conduct diplomacy in public.

PM Gonsalves reiterated that SVG is a friend of all countries of the world and that a statement would have been made at the UN General Assembly by SVG’s ambassador which would be reflective of the letter he wrote to the Russian president.

The prime minister acknowledged that SVG, like many countries in the region and worldwide, will be affected by the conflict between Russian and Ukraine as there will be an increase in oil prices and other commodities.

