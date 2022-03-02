PM clears the air on delegation selected for Dubai

After much controversy surrounding the delegation selected to travel to Dubai last month to represent SVG at Dubai Expo 2020, Prime Minister Gonsalves, seeking to clear the air, addressed the matter Monday on radio.

According to the PM, his team of ten was carefully handpicked and had the luxury of expenses being covered by Dubai, while others on the entertainment team were selected by Invest SVG.

PM Gonsalves further stated that all persons who went on the trip had a justified reason to be there and no one could say otherwise.

