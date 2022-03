Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said SVG has too many stones available to be importing raw building materials from neighboring countries.

He was at time speaking on the Richmond quarry project on radio Monday which he said will be of benefit to SVG.

PM Gonsalves said that with new employment opportunities and raw materials that would be made available, Vincentians stand to benefit from the quarry project.

