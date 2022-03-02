SVG’s stance on Ukraine crisis

SVG’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Her Excellency Rhonda King called on Russia to immediately cease its military operations in Ukraine and withdraw its troops.

Ambassador King who was at the time addressing an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly to address a resolution on the situation in Ukraine expressed condolences to those who lost loved ones in the ongoing conflict and called for peace.

Ambassador King urged all parties to exhaust all diplomatic efforts to find peaceful solutions to the conflict noting that peace must be given a real chance to succeed.

