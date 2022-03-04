Ambassador King concerned about unfair treatment of people of African descent trying to flee conflict in Ukraine

SVG’s permanent representative to the United Nations Her Excellency Rhonda King has expressed dismay at reports that people of African descent are being subject to unfair treatment while trying to flee the conflict in Ukraine

Ambassador King highlighted the issue during her statement on the floor of the United Nations General Assembly.

Yesterday an international coalition of activists and human rights attorneys announced they filed an appeal to the United Nations on the matter.

The coalition members said during a news conference yesterday they have also heard reports of segregated lines for white and black people at the polish border and black mothers and children have been thrown off trains. Videos shared on social media have shown groups of black people stranded at the border not being allowed in and various threats against black people who attempt to cross.

At the emergency session of the general assembly on Tuesday 141 member states including SVG voted in favour of a resolution which required a two-thirds majority to pass. The resolution demanded that Russia immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

It also deplored its decision to related to the status of certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine and demanded that Russia reverse the decision. The resolution also deplored the involvement of Belarus in the ‘unlawful use of force against Ukraine’ and called upon it to abide by its international obligation.

